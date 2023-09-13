Jayson Tatum Wants to Carve Himself into Celtics History

On the latest episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast, Max responds to Jayson Tatum wanting to become an All-Time great Celtic, Team USA’s loss against Germany in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, & Giannis Antetokounmpo’s non-commital response to whether he plans to sign long-term with the Bucks.



0:00 Teaser

0:27 Intro

1:20 Team USA flops in FIBA World Cup Tournament

4:20 Noah Lyles comments on the NBA “World Champions” Title

6:42 Former Celtics Dennis Schroeder and Daniel Theis come up big for Germany

9:20 Giannis Antetokounmpo on not signing extension with Milwaukee Bucks

10:48 FanDuel Sportsbook

11:33 Giannis Antetokounmpo on not signing extension with Milwaukee Bucks cont’d

15:38 Jeff Goodman and his exclusive interview with Jayson Tatum

34:06 Shoutout to Coach Prime

37:30 Outro

Celtics All Access on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Trending What to Know About Celtics Free Agent Targets TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

This episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Plus, all customers who bet $5 will get $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET from YouTube and YouTube TV. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything from spreads to player props and more! So, visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season with an offer you won’t wanna miss. 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded. Subscription renews; cancel anytime.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!