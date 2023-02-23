Jayson Tatum Wins All-Star MVP, What’s Next For Him?

On episode 116 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis react to Jayson Tatum winning All-Star MVP and discuss the post-break expectations for the Celtics.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Jayson Tatum Wins ASG MVP

5:10 What JT needs to do after All-Star Break

8:00 Jaylen Brown plays in ASG (with face mask)

12:00 Expectations for JB in final stretch of season

16:00 Russell Westbrook to Clippers

22:30 Western Conference Favorites

