Jayson Tatum Wins All-Star MVP, What’s Next For Him?

On episode 116 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis react to Jayson Tatum winning All-Star MVP and discuss the post-break expectations for the Celtics.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Jayson Tatum Wins ASG MVP
5:10 What JT needs to do after All-Star Break
8:00 Jaylen Brown plays in ASG (with face mask)
12:00 Expectations for JB in final stretch of season
16:00 Russell Westbrook to Clippers
22:30 Western Conference Favorites
