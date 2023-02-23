    Subscribe
    A List Podcast

    Jayson Tatum Wins All-Star MVP, What’s Next For Him?

    A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 116
    CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read
    Jayson Tatum Wins All-Star MVP, What's Next For Him? A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis
    Jayson Tatum Wins All-Star MVP, What's Next For Him? A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis

    On episode 116 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis react to Jayson Tatum winning All-Star MVP and discuss the post-break expectations for the Celtics.

    The A List Podcast with Sherrod , Gary and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

    TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 Jayson Tatum Wins ASG MVP

    5:10 What JT needs to do after All-Star Break

    7:10 Wager with BetOnline Today!

    8:00 Jaylen Brown plays in ASG (with face mask)

    12:00 Expectations for JB in final stretch of season

    16:00 Russell Westbrook to Clippers

    22:30 Western Conference Favorites

    29:00 Start hiring with Indeed!

    Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

    Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !

    Trending
    BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Retirement “For Good”

    Share.

    CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.