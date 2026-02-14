Jayson Tatum Won’t Be the Celtics’ No. 1 Option When He Returns | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss the latest on Jayson Tatum’s potential return; the team’s fight for the No. 2 spot with New York that didn’t go so well this week; the Charlotte-Detroit kerfuffle, and Kwani’s birthday, which falls on a “holiday” many – that includes Sherrod and Gary – didn’t even know existed. All that and more in the latest episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

02:30 Jayson Tatum update

10:56 Who will have to make the bigger adjustment: Tatum or the Celtics?

19:12 Pistons-Hornets brawl

33:38 Who is the better team right now: the Celtics or the Knicks?

39:36 Who is the better team if Tatum returns?

