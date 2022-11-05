Jayson Tatum’s 36 points Help The Celtics Top The Bulls 123-119

Boston, MA — Chants of M-V-P flooded the Boston Garden Friday night as Jayson Tatum delivered a memorable performance en route to the victory.

The Boston Celtics evened the season series with the Chicago Bulls, winning 123-119 as Jayson Tatum led the team outright in points, rebounds and assists for the first time this season.

Boston controlled the game inside the arc as they outscored the Bulls 52-34 in the paint and connected on 32 of 52 (63%) 2-point shots. Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points and he tied his career high with 17 made free throws. Malcolm Brogdon’s play complemented Tatum’s by posting his season-high 25 points on 9 of 10 shooting, and Boston’s bench outscored Chicago’s 41-15.

Boston built multiple double-digit leads in the second half, but saw each evaporate as the team could not slow down Demar Derozan in the halfcourt. Derozan has now posted 25 points or more in each outing versus Boston, this time going for a season-high 46 points.

Trending Jayson Tatum as Impressive as Ever Celtics Opening Night Win

The Celtics slammed the door shut on a late Derrick White 3-pointer set up by Jaylen Brown’s drive and dish. Derrick White made just 1 shot for the first 45 minutes of play, but this huge shot capped off a night the Celtics struggled to make perimeter shots.

Luke Kornet also continued to carve out his role in the rotation as he recorded a season high 4 combined steals and blocks. Kornet’s contribution in the backup big role have been promising, and he has put the discussion of his value to rest for the moment.

Boston now begins a 2-game road stint, starting in New York tomorrow night and concluding in Memphis on Monday.