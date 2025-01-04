Jayson Tatum’s Growth Leads to Championships | Celtics Beat

Steve Bulpett is a Senior NBA Columnist for Heavy.com. Steve joins the program to discuss the impressive start to the Boston Celtics west coast road trip, why Tatum’s MVP case is murky, and whether Victor Wembanyama is really the next true great star.

