Jayson Tatum’s Minutes Restriction Lifted? Neemias Queta Dominates Wizards | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 110-100 win over the Washington Wizards, which was led by Jayson Tatum (20 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals) and Neemias Queta (22 first-half points). What stood out about Tatum’s continued acclimation to the Celtics? Plus a big-time performance from Luka Garza off the bench.

You Got Boston on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!