Jayson Tatum’s Trainer Drew Hanlen on Celtics Season and New Book | Garden Report

Bobby Manning welcomes NBA trainer Drew Hanlen whose new book Stop Bulls****ing Yourself describes, in part, his work with Jayson Tatum on his way to becoming a Celtics champion. They’ll discuss Tatum’s season and more. Hanlen will host a book event at Studio B at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7 EST with a special guest.

