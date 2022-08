Jeff & Gary revisit Jayson Tatum’s wrist injury and react to his recent comments. They also evaluate Jaylen Brown’s value and how that affects Brad Stevens and the Celtics while waiting for Brooklyn Nets’ situation with Kevin Durant to come to a resolution.

1:00: Jayson Tatum’s wrist injury

4:13: How did the injury affect Jayson Tatum?

5:31: Do the Celtics need Durant? + Nets need to deal him ASAP

8:28 Is Jaylen Brown overrated?

10:57: Brad Stevens is in WIN-NOW Mode + KD just wants to hoop