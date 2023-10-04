BREAKING: Patriots Trade for JC Jackson After Christian Gonzalez OUT for Season

The Patriots have secured a trade for JC Jackson. This move is probably in response to the injury of Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez. Once a frontrunner for defensive rookie of the year, Gonzalez is set to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a torn labrum, resulting from a dislocated shoulder this past Sunday. Jackson, formerly with the Patriots, had signed a lucrative deal with the Chargers upon entering free agency. Now, as he makes his return, LA will shoulder the majority of his contract cost, with the Patriots having an option to exit after this season. Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media weighs in on the transaction.

