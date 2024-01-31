JD Davison Suspended by Maine Celtics for Violation of Team Rules

The Maine Celtics suspended two-way guard J.D. Davison for their 111-103 win over Raptors 905 for a violation of team rules. Sources told CLNS Media that the suspension was for one game and he’s expected to return on Wednesday night for Maine’s second game in Mississauga, Ontario at the Raptors.

Davison, Boston’s 53rd and only pick in the 2022 draft, rejoined the Celtics on a second two-way contract this season. He turned 21 in October and took on a larger offensive load after mostly coming off the bench in Maine last year, averaging 22.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 47.8% shooting and hitting 40.5% of his threes in 16 Showcase Cup appearances this fall. Since the G-League regular season began, he’s averaging 20.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 9.4 APG on 44% shooting (27.9% 3PT). He’s only appeared in two NBA games for six minutes in 2023-24, still developing behind Boston’s four guards.

The G-League named Davison to next month’s Up Next Game at all-star weekend, one of 28 players to receive that recognition. The four-team tournament will take place at 1:30 on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Joe Mazzulla commended Davison for earning a spot, but stressed that Boston is holding him to a higher standard.

“To me, as long as he knows that’s not what gets him as far as the Celtics go. That’s an awesome thing,” he said. “That should be something that you go for, but I just don’t want guys to think that they need to be defined by that, and so that’s a great individual award for him, and I’ve seen him grow as a player since when he first got here, especially his approach to the game and his defense, and so that affirmation is great, but at the end of the day, it’s just the constantly small details, the defense, the reads, the execution, the professionalism. Those things are rewarded over a longer period of time. I hope he enjoys it and understands the process at the same time.”