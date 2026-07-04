Jeff Goodman: Brad Stevens Got Fleeced in Jaylen Brown Trade

Watch Jeff Goodman’s passionate rant on the Jaylen Brown-Paul George trade. Jeff criticizes the Celtics’ front office for not receiving enough value in return for Jaylen Brown after his most productive season.

WATCH THE FULL EP: https://youtu.be/rqK0q7v0phE?si=Otb6vee7_sbIBvfR

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