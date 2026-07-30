Jeff Goodman: Celtics Should Go After Bradley Beal

Jeff Goodman and Bob Ryan preview what the Boston Celtics could look like next season and how far behind the Knicks (and now the 76ers?) this roster is. Jeff makes the case for the Celtics to sign Bradley Beal if they can get him on the cheap.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/TVrcN4omJV8

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