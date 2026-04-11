Jeff Goodman: Jayson Tatum Is Looking More Like Himself | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay react to the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks and what it means for Boston heading into the postseason. The guys give thoughts on how Jayson Tatum is looking and how they feel about the Celtics’ playoff chances. Later, they discuss the latest in the college game, including the NCAA tournament, UNC hiring Michael Malone, the future of Dusty May, and the transfer portal.

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