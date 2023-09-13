Jeff Goodman on Exclusive Jayson Tatum Interview

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast, Jeff Goodman returns to discuss his exclusive interview with Jayson Tatum and all of the details, from referees to championship aspirations to fatherhood. The guys also look ahead at the upcoming season and all of the questions and storylines around the NBA!

0:00 Teaser

0:51 Intro

2:36 Jeff Goodman on his exclusive interview with Jayson Tatum on The Messenger

6:21 Jayson Tatum understands what it takes to end up on Celtics Mount Rushmore

7:39 Tatum on Marcus Smart departure and how much Celtics will miss him

FanDuel Sportsbook

12:13 Jayson Tatum cont’d

13:01 Bob shares Larry Bird story

15:02 Jayson Tatum is showing maturity and understanding on what’s needed of him

16:09 Tatum on referees

18:10 NBA storylines heading into next season

OddsR

24:52 What’s going to happen with Team USA Basketball ahead of Paris Olympics?

29:48 Did fans want Jayson Tatum to play in the FIBA World Cup and risk fatigue?

33:39 Daniel Theis had GREAT World Cup

35:55 Outro

