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Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Jeff Goodman Would Trade Jaylen Brown for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay outline the impacts of a Giannis-for-Jaylen swap
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast, Goodman and Gary Tanguay discuss the possibility of the Celtics acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. During their conversation, Jeff Goodman evaluates the risk of trading Jaylen Brown, and comes to the conclusion that it might be time.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/oYIqm9RSjiA

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