Jeremy Roenick on Nasty Injury vs Blues

In this segment of In The Front Row with Mike Vaccaro, longtime NHL center Jeremy Roenick hops on to discuss his career. Jeremy Roenick was born in Boston and moved around as a youth. Roenick played 20 seasons in the NHL including stops in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Jose along with a second stint in Phoenix playing for coach Wayne Gretzky. He retired in 2009 as one of the best American-born players to ever play in the NHL (513 goals, 703 assists and 9 All Star appearances) but it still not inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Roenick shares his journey and the nasty jaw injury that cost him some teeth and fifteen stitches.

