Jeremy Swayman Absent From Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guests Fluto Shinzawa and Steve Conroy talk about the Jeremy Swayman situation after he was absent from the Bruins Foundation golf tournament on Thursday morning.

