Jerod Mayo Becomes 15th Head Coach in Patriots History

One day after Robert Kraft said he’d move quickly to fill the Patriots’ head coach and general manager vacancies, reports indicate that Jerod Mayo will be named the successor to Bill Belichick. Mayo becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history, the first black head coach in franchise history, and the youngest head coach in the NFL.

Despite Patriots Hall of Famer and 2021 Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel hitting the market earlier this week, the Patriots’ plans never waned, and Mayo was hired without any other candidates being interviewed.

Last offseason, the Patriots gave Mayo a contract extension, which, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract & communicated it to the NFL.” This allowed New England to skip a lengthy hiring process and bypass the Rooney Rule. According to NBC Sports Boston‘s Phil Perry, Mayo was due to replace Belichick in 2025, but the process was sped up after a disastrous 4-13 season.

The former Tennessee linebacker was drafted by the Patriots as the 10th overall pick in the 2008 draft after earning First-team All-SEC honors. Mayo was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, coming one tally shy of a unanimous vote, and made the PFWA All-Rookie Team. After leading the league in tackles during the 2010 season, he was a First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. He was voted to the Pro Bowl again in 2012 and is a member of New England’s All-2010s team.

Mayo was part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning 2014 team, but he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 6. Injuries ultimately derailed his career, but the Patriots legend was renowned for his work ethic, intelligence, and consistency.

After spending a few years away from the NFL, Mayo joined the Patriots’ staff in 2019 as a linebackers coach. He helped former teammate Dont’a Hightower earn a Pro Bowl nod, and New England finished 1st in total defense.

As recently as this season, Mayo served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, despite not having the title, and ran defensive meetings. He also worked closely with defensive signal-caller Steve Belichick on game days. According to MassLive‘s Mark Daniels, Mayo’s responsibilities included “breaking down the opponent’s offense, game planning on how to stop them, and breaking down practice and film sessions to give players their corrections.”