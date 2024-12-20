Jerod Mayo CANNOT AFFORD More ‘Unprepared’ Games | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson return to preview the Week 16 NFL slate. Both Saturday games have playoff-seeding implications, how will they shake out? Plus, after a season full of dysfunction for the Patriots and Jets, how can they move forward? Are they really as bad as their record makes it seem?

