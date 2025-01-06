Jerod Mayo Fired After One Season | Patriots vs Bills Week Postgame Show

FOXBORO — The Patriots secured a 23-16 win over the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Sunday, costing themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Shortly after the game, owner Robert Kraft made the decision to fire head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season.

Join John Zannis, Taylor Kyles, and Mike Kadlick as they provide instant analysis after Mayo’s firing. Don’t miss their in-depth recap, player reactions, and more!

