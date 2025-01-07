Jerod Mayo Fired, Robert Kraft takes blame | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

FOXBORO — Greg Bedard and John Zannis break down the firing of Jerod Mayo and Robert Kraft’s press conference, where Kraft took responsibility for the team’s struggles. They also discuss the report that Lions OC Ben Johnson is set to interview with the Patriots and debate whether Mike Vrabel becoming New England’s next head coach is inevitable.

0:00 – Robert Kraft’s press conference

1:40 – Kraft takes responsibility

4:44 – Potential coaching candidates

10:00 – Personnel department

16:07 – More onn coaching candidates

