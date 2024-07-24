Jerod Mayo Has His QB1

Close Menu
On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Nick Cattles and Greg discuss Jerod Mayo’s press conference leading into camp in which Mayo discussed the plan at quarterback, and Nick peppers Greg with questions about the Patriots heading into camp. All that, and much more!

 

00:00 – Training camp week

04:41 – Drake Maye’s readiness

06:58 – Judon contract concerns

08:45 – Offensive line strategy

13:49 – Jerod Mayo’s honesty

17:00 – Jonathan Jones update

20:15 – GameTime

22:20 – Quarterback Discussion

25:30 – Offensive Line Concerns

27:21 – Receiver Expectations

29:31 – Camp Surprises

34:12 – Draft Pick Compensation

36:31 – Giants’ Regret

40:25 – 18th Game

 

