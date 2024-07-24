Jerod Mayo Has His QB1

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Nick Cattles and Greg discuss Jerod Mayo’s press conference leading into camp in which Mayo discussed the plan at quarterback, and Nick peppers Greg with questions about the Patriots heading into camp. All that, and much more!
00:00 – Training camp week
04:41 – Drake Maye’s readiness
06:58 – Judon contract concerns
08:45 – Offensive line strategy
13:49 – Jerod Mayo’s honesty
17:00 – Jonathan Jones update
20:15 – GameTime
22:20 – Quarterback Discussion
25:30 – Offensive Line Concerns
27:21 – Receiver Expectations
29:31 – Camp Surprises
34:12 – Draft Pick Compensation
36:31 – Giants’ Regret
40:25 – 18th Game
