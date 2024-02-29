Jerod Mayo says Patriots not taking shots at Bill Belichick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Patriots’ new philosophy under Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo has been a main theme at the NFL Scouting Combine. Jerod Mayo spoke to the media on Wednesday about the Patriots culture change under his new regime and what to expect. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles reports LIVE from Indianapolis with Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines following Jerod’s availability.

