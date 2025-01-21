Jets closing in on a hire And the divisional round lives up to the billing | All 32 NFL Podcast

In this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, hosts Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson discuss the New York Jets pursuit of a new head coach. Including the potential hiring of Aaron Glenn and the challenges faced by the Jets in securing top candidates amidst quarterback uncertainties. Additionally, Mike and Will analyze the recent playoff performances in the divisional round.

0:00 – Intro

2:14 – Aaron Glenn Interview

7:56 – Patriots

19:20 – AFC Title Game Preview

22:11 – Ravens Self-Destruction

24:00 – Lamar’s Performance Review

28:34 – Eagles Win Game

39:50 – Ben Johnson’s Hiring

45:00 – Commanders’ Upset Victory

49:14 – Washington’s Potential

59:00 – Referee Controversies

1:04:30 – AFC & NFC Championship

