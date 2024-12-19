Jets Owner Woody Johnson Vetoes Trade Due to Madden Ratings

FOXBORO — Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles react to the recent reports that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson vetoed a trade for Jerry Jeudy because his Madden ratings were too low. They tie the news back into to recent complaints about Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and argue who has it worse right now.

