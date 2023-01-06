Jim Montgomery is Heavy Favorite to Win Jack Adams Trophy as Bruins Continue to Roll

The Boston Bruins are far and away the best team in hockey. They’re 30-4-4, the favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +500 according to BetOnline.ag, and also have the favorite to win the NHL’s Coach of the Year award behind their bench.

The Jack Adams Trophy is given to the league’s best head coach in a given season, and Jim Montgomery is the current favorite according to BetOnline. Here’s their top give:

Jack Adams Trophy Odds to Win

Jim Montgomery +125

Lindy Ruff +650

Rick Bowness +750

Rod BrindAmour +800

Bruce Cassidy +900

Boston has been the most resilient team in the NHL this season, and they now finally have a top-five Hart Trophy candidate in David Pastrnak according to oddsmakers. Pasta holds 18/1 odds to win the award per BetOnline, behind only Connor McDavid (-350), Nikita Kucherov (+1200), and Jason Robertson (+1400).

Goalie Linus Ullmark has also been a godsend for the Bruins this season. Ullmark is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy with +210 odds at BetOnline – and leads all NHL goalies in All-Star voting, wins (21) save percentage (.939), and goals against average (1.86).

At the end of November, I questioned Ullmark’s durability to play a full season:

I don’t question the tear that he’s on. He’s proven to be a quality goaltender. The one thing I do worry about moving forward is his usage rate. The most amount of games Ullmark has ever started in a season is 39, and right now he’s already at 12 through the team’s first 16 games. Swayman is reportedly ahead of schedule in his injury recovery, so if they can get him back to take some of the stress off of Ullmark’s back – then there’s a chance he could actually win the Vezina Award. However, if he has to continue carrying the load like this, then I find it hard to believe his hot stretch will continue.

He’s proved me wrong for another month, and this entire team continues to feel like a team of destiny. It would not be a massive disappointment if they don’t win the Stanley Cup this season.

