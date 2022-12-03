Jimmy Butler POWERS Heat to OT Win Over Celtics

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Celtics suffered a 120-116 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night. Bam Adebayo had 28 points, Tyler Herro had 26, and Jimmy Butler returned to Miami’s lineup with 25 points. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had 37 points while Jayson Tatum was cold only scoring 15 points on 5 of 18 from the floor. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recap Boston’s loss.

