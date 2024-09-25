Jimmy Butler to the Warriors or Lakers & other bold NBA predictions

Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon make their official bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season! Tune in to hear more on the ceilings of the 76ers and Bucks, Jimmy Butler’s potential next destination, the chances of the Celtics repeating, and more!

