Jimmy Butler’s Heroics Sink Celtics To Snap 5-Game Win Streak

Jimmy Butler looked very comfortable playing in the Garden once again.

Butler’s heroic jump shooting carried the Miami Heat pm Friday night as the they snapped the Celtics five-game win streak, winning 120-116 in overtime.

Butler dropped 25 points on 12/21 shooting, including the game-sealing fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arms of Al Horford in his first game since November 16th. Butler used his straight-line drives and rhythm pull-up shooting to create favorable looks all night.

Miami benefitted from Bam Adebayo scoring a team high 28 points to complement Butler and help out-duel Jaylen Brown, who scored a game high 37 points including the game-tying banked 3 in regulation.

The Boston Celtics struggled offensively for the first time in 2 weeks, as they posted their fourth lowest scoring output in regulation on the year. Jayson Tatum did not play well as he recorded 14 points on 28% shooting, both season lows.

Boston missed out on a chance to complete a perfect 6-0 home stand as they now go on the road for six games. The trip will begin in Brooklyn this weekend as they take on the Nets in a rematch of last year’s first round series.