Jimmy Garoppolo Granted Permission to Seek a Trade from 49ers – Where Will He End Up?

I feel like I write about Jimmy Garoppolo every other month.

The former Patriots quarterback’s career in San Francisco has been in limbo ever since the team decided to draft Trey Lance in 2021 to ultimately replace him.

Lance started two games last season – going 1-1 while throwing 5 TD, 2 INT, and logging a rushing touchdown. Garoppolo, meanwhile, started the remaining 15 games – going 9-6 and leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship game.

In fact – San Francisco was up by 10 points in the 4th quarter and on their way to their second Super Bowl appearance in three years before giving up 17 unanswered points to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams.

And now Jimmy’s on the move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers have granted Garoppolo permission to seek a trade – so the Italian stallion is as good as gone in the Bay.

Here are the odds for Jimmy G’s next team according to our gambling partners at BetOnline.ag:

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Next Team

Browns +225

Seahawks +350

Giants +350

Texans +400

Lions +500

Bears +1200

Saints +2000

Jets +2000

Although the Browns are the favorite to land Jimmy at +225, I don’t think they’re going to trade for him. According to PFT’s Mike Florio, Cleveland is preparing for a suspension of Deshaun Watson from anywhere between 2-8 games – and signed quarterback Josh Rosen to back up Jacoby Brissett in the process. There isn’t room for Garoppolo here.

Though I’ve made it clear in the past that I think the Saints (+2000) would be the perfect landing spot with Jimmy G – I think they’re hellbent on Jameis for this year. Winston was solid last season before tearing his ACL, and New Orleans has done enough salary cap manipulation over the last 24 months that it would be nearly impossible to try to fit in Jimmy’s salary now.

A sleeper team, and a place I actually think Garoppolo would be awesome, is the New York Giants (+350). Giants new head coach Brian Daboll was on the Patriots staff when they drafted Jimmy – and although they say they’re committed to Daniel Jones, a new regime change can mean a new QB change almost instantly.

Jimmy, Saquon, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney could make some noise on offense in the NFC East. I think the Big Apple is the best fit for Garoppolo’s services.

