JJ Peterka Traded to Bruins for 2 First-Round Picks on NHL Draft Night | Bruins Beat on CLNS

On this LIVE episode of Bruins Beat, New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky and Carl Corazzini react to the Bruins acquiring JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth on NHL Draft Night. Boston traded the 23rd overall pick and a top-10 protected 2028 first-round pick for Peterka, who is signed through 2029-30 at a $7.7 million cap hit.

The guys break down Peterka’s fit, the price Boston paid, and what the move means for the Bruins’ offseason.

The best part about the JJ Peterka trade for the Bruins: He makes them better now AND in the future pic.twitter.com/qA1HriIpzS — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) June 27, 2026

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