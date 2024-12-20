Joe Mazzulla and Celtics Lose Their Temper vs Bulls

BOSTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to the events at the end of the Celtics loss against the Bulls, where they received three technical fouls down the stretch and Joe Mazzulla stormed the court after the game.

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !