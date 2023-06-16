Joe Mazzulla Coaching Staff & Chris Paul with Gary Washburn

Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn recaps the 2023 NBA Finals, addresses Joe Mazzulla & the changes that need to be made to the Celtics’ coaching staff and their roster, including targeting future Hall of Fame guard Chris Paul and much more

