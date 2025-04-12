Joe Mazzulla Impressed By How Torrey Craig Has Handled Celtics Role

BOSTON — Torrey Craig dunked on the move for his lone basket in Friday’s Celtics win over the Hornets, stumbled into the baseline area and nearly collided with his 10-year-old son Braylon. As Charlotte ran in transition, Tidjane Salaün lining up a three that he missed, Braylon tried to high-five then celebrate with his father. Derrick White stepped in to let Craig run back on defense. It was Braylon’s first Celtics game since dad signed with Boston, and he spent it near the team’s bench celebrating after every play with Deuce.

“He’s just as competitive as me, so anytime something happens, he’s excited,” Craig told CLNS Media. “Joe told him next time he do that, it’s gonna be 10 push-ups. He didn’t let me get back on defense, but he’s just excited man.”

Craig played the fourth quarter alongside Neemias Queta, Baylor Scheierman, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser. Joe Mazzulla mostly leaned on his starters in the penultimate game before the bench will likely take over Sunday’s finale. Craig found himself caught between, as he has for most of his tenure since the Bulls waived him in February, allowing him to join the Celtics as a Brad Stevens favorite. Craig and Mazzulla quickly built a bond as well, and while he’s struggled to find Craig consistent opportunities, he continues to impress the coach. One defensive mix-up due to his son aside.

Mazzulla applauded the steal Craig generated as his first play one minute into his stint. He grabbed another four minutes later after an offensive rebound and pair of assists, then hauled in another board to set up Hauser for three. A third steal with two minutes later sent JD Davison running for a breakaway dunk. Craig finished with two points on 1-for-2 shooting, five rebounds and four assists in 12 minutes.

“He was sick, man,” Mazzulla said. “Since I’ve gotten in the league, I’ve been fortunate to coach guys that have been around. My first was Blake Griffin … his professionalism, and being in the league a long time and doing what it takes … you start to see guys who hang around a long time and why they hang around a lot. Torrey’s in that category. When he came here, he doesn’t care. He just wants to play, and I appreciate watching a guy who, regardless of the scoreboard, just plays at the level that he plays at and constantly works. He’s been doing it a long time, and for him to be out there the whole fourth quarter. I thought he set the tone, starting the quarter off with a turnover, and to me that means just as much to me as what any of the other guys do. Just his professionalism and competitiveness.”

The odds aren’t high, like with Griffin in 2023, that Craig will play significant playoff minutes with the Celtics mostly healthy, favoring double-big lineups and not playing him in 11 of his the 26 games he’s been around for. He fell to 32.1% from three over his first 28 attempts and missed all four shots in Orlando on Wednesday, turning the ball over three times and fouling twice in extended run. But he also flashed a pair of difficult blocks and hauled in seven rebounds. Craig can most things on the floor when necessary, and Mazzulla spent as much time praising the eight minutes he won against Brooklyn last month as he did Scheierman’s 20 points that night.

Craig, in turn, mentioned Mazzulla and the respect he held for him from afar as a factor in his decision to join the Celtics in free agency in February. The addition looked important at the time, Craig providing wing depth to a team that hadn’t seen Scheierman emerge from the G-League at the time and dealt with back ailments derailing the start of Hauser’s season. He joined Boston under similar circumstances as Griffin, who projected to play more given Robert Williams III’s injury and a Luke Kornet ankle ailment in camp at the time. Griffin’s role ended up becoming rest night boosts, while Craig has provided plenty of sideline celebrations.

Friday showed what’s left in his tank on the floor. Between Chicago and Boston, he began the night shooting 38.1% from three with 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per 36 minutes. He’s played in big games, plays a complementary role and has his coach’s trust. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he did one thing that helps the Celtics on their road back to the Finals. Mazzulla liked the words his son shared with the team pre-game.

“He’s used to being around the team and guys,” Craig said. “So he knew what to say, and he knows how important the wins are in this league. As a young kid, 10-years-old, to understand that is pretty cool.”