    Joe Mazzulla Named Celtics Head Coach

    A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 115
    On episode 115 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis react to the Celtics officially naming Joe Mazzulla as their Head Coach. The A List crew also previews All-Star Weekend in Utah and evaluate where Boston stands heading into the break.

    TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 Intro

    2:00 Joe Mazzulla Named Celtics Head Coach, Signs Contract Extension

    14:00 What is the key to Banner 18?

    20:00 Can Jayson Tatum win the 3PT Contest?

    27:00 All-Star Weekend in Utah

    33:00 Post break expectations

