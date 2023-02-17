On episode 115 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis react to the Celtics officially naming Joe Mazzulla as their Head Coach. The A List crew also previews All-Star Weekend in Utah and evaluate where Boston stands heading into the break.

The A List Podcast with Sherrod , Gary and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!



TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:00 Joe Mazzulla Named Celtics Head Coach, Signs Contract Extension

14:00 What is the key to Banner 18?

20:00 Can Jayson Tatum win the 3PT Contest?

27:00 All-Star Weekend in Utah

33:00 Post break expectations

Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !