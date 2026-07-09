Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Jaylen Brown Trade | Celtics Summer League

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn break down Joe Mazzulla’s first public comments on the Jaylen Brown trade, delivered at Celtics Summer League practice on Thursday.

Mazzulla told reporters the team is still processing the move, calling it far from “a black and white type of thing,” and said he hopes the focus shifts to the respect and gratitude Brown earned over his decade in Boston.

Bobby and Gary unpack what Mazzulla’s response reveals about the Celtics’ mindset going into next season — and what it means for the locker room, the coaching staff, and the team’s identity without Brown.

FULL Joe Mazzulla Interview on Celtics on CLNS:

Celtics on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play your first $5!