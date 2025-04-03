Close Menu
Subscribe
NFL

Patriots Trade Joe Milton to Cowboys

Milton was a 6th round draft pick a season ago and flashed in his only start this past season, a week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Vivian NguyenBy 2 Mins Read
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Joe Milton era in New England is over, before it really had a chance to begin.

The New England Patriots are trading the backup quarterback and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys, Adam Schefter reported on Thursday morning. The Patriots will receive a 2025 compensatory fifth-round pick in return.

The news doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Last season’s backup Jacoby Brissett signed for the Arizona Cardinals on March 14th, leaving Milton as the second string quarterback. Just days after Brissett’s departure however, the Patriots signed QB Joshua Dobbs to backup to Drake Maye. This raised questions about Milton’s role going forward.

Milton has ambitions and considers himself a potential starter. He reportedly wanted out of New England in order to compete for.a starting job and the Patriots let him seek a trade partner.

Plenty of teams were interested in making a move for him such as the Giants and Raiders, according to Jordan Schultz. There were plenty of teams that needed a quarterback, and at least one team reportedly offered the Patriots better than a fifth-round pick.

Ultimately the decision came down to where Milton wanted to go and that was Dallas.

“My family grew up a Cowboys fan,” Milton told Jordan Schultz. “Living in Texas has always been a dream of mine. And now I’m with them. I’m ready to work.”

Milton made only one start last year which will live in Patriots infamy. Milton looked good in a week 18 start against the Buffalo Bills throwing completing 22 out of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards. He ran for one touchdown and threw a 48 yard TF pass to Kayshon Boutte. The Patriots ended up defeating the Bills 23-16 and in doing so lost out on the first overall selection in this year’s draft. The win knocked them back from the 1st to 4th overall pick.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.