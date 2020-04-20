Joey Chestnut, Oji Advance into #BetOnlineEats Semi-Finals

Despite struggles with milk and cookies, Joey Chestnut advances to the #BetOnlineEats Semi-Finals along with Breeden, Oji and Wehry.

Joey Chestnut continues his victory march in the Major League Eating BetOnline Quarantine Challenge. Chestnut scored a needed win over Michelle Lesco in the opening round of what is dubbed on social media as #BetOnlineEats.

The round consisted of a box of Oreos (48 Oreos in total) and a 1/2 gallon of milk — with the fastest time in head-to-head matchups advancing to the semi-finals.

The world’s number one eater, Chestnut, advanced — along with Darron Breeden, Gideon Oji, and Nick Wehry.

Chestnut actually struggled, only winning due to his opponent, Michelle Lesko spilling milk late in the round. Lesko beat Chestnut on the cookies but was never able to clean up and consume her spilled milk. Chestnut was then able to eat his way to a victory.

Chestnut actually placed sixth overall in best times after Lesco’s blunder.

FINAL TIMES for the Quarterfinals of the #BetOnlineEats Quarantine Challenge. 48 Oreos. 1/2 Gallon of Milk: 1. Breeden 02:28

2. Wehry 02:49

3. Oji 02:51

3. Sudo 02:51

5. Stonie 03:09

6. Chestnut 03:36

7. Lesco 03:40

8. Badlands 04:08 pic.twitter.com/FwnjCZ6Iyd — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) April 19, 2020

The qualifying round medalist, Gideon Oji, cruised over Badlands Booker — posting an impressive time of 02:51 with a two second penalty.

Darron Breedon and Nick Wehry posted the top two times respectively at 02:28 and 02:49, and along with Chestnut and Oji — will advance to a semi-final round of 10 lbs of baked beans. The head-to-head matchups are as follows:

Despite Chestnut’s lackluster showing against Lesco, Chestnut remains the heavy favorite at www.betonline.ag. Chestnut is now -500 to win the Major League Eating BetOnline Quarantine Challenge.

The semi-finals will take place Tuesday, April 21st at 7 PM ET on MLE’s YouTube Channel.

