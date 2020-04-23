Joey Chestnut Wins MLE BetOnline Quarantine Challenge

The world's number one eater set a world record consuming ten noodle cups -- defeating Gideon Oji in the final round of #BetOnlineEats

Joey Chestnut is the Major League Eating BetOnline Quarantine Challenge champion. Four grueling yet exciting rounds has produced sports’ first competitive champion since the Coronavirus crisis. Fittingly, it’s the world’s number one eater.

Chestnut defeated the tournament’s number one overall seed by setting a world record by consuming ten ramen noodle cups in 01:50 — one minute and fifty seconds.

Chestnut entered the tournament as a massive favorite according to BetOnline.ag. After struggling in some earlier contests, such as winning by a technicality against Michelle Lesco, Chestnut dominated the championship match. The conclusion of the tournament has further cemented Chestnut’s status as the world’s best.

WELL! FINAL: OFFICIAL TIMES: 1. Joey Chestnut 01:50 (Penalized 1 Sec)

2. Gideon Oji 02:48 (Penalized 5 Sec) BRONZE MATCH: 3. Nick Wehry 02:36 (Penalized 3 Sec)

4. Darron Breeden 02:40 (Penalized 1 Sec) Therein concludes the #BetOnlineEats Quarantine Challenge. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Xf0k7tTFsT — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) April 22, 2020

The up-and-coming Nick Wehry took down Darron Breeden in the tournament’s consolation match for third place.

MLE’s BetOnline Quarantine Challenge had a field that consisted of Chestnut, Oji, Wehry, Breeden, as well as Matt Stonie, Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker, Miki Sudo, and Lesco.

The rounds consisted of speed eating of: bologna, oreos and milk, baked beans, and the aforementioned noodle cups. Full segments of all rounds and matchups are available on MLE’s YouTube Channel.