John Zannis Would Consider Jaylen Brown Trade

After Brad Stevens gave an end-of-year presser, John Zannis and Bobby Manning discussed and reacted as the Celtics are heading into an offseason of questions. There’s some potential that the team makes significant changes with their roster, with the biggest decision of all that could alter the trajectory of the franchise is what will happen with star Jaylen Brown, who became supermax eligible after earning second team All-NBA honors.

With a massive $295 Million dollar extension on the table, would either side walk away from that deal? If so, should the Celtics look to move Jaylen Brown in a trade? John Zannis and Bobby Manning discuss a hypothetical trade posed by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

This episode is sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at www.fanduel.com/sportsbook.

FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit www.ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

Athletic Greens. Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!