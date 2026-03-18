On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky is joined by Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris to chat about Harris’ Huskies. The guys get into the future of youth hockey, growing the game and inside hockey questions. They also discuss why the Bruins have exceeded expectations this season.

0:00 – Welcome in Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris

0:23 – Jordan Harris on Harris’ Huskies

2:31 – Growing up playing Youth Hockey

9:45 – Jordan on specializing in one sport

16:40 – Prizepicks

17:35 – On playing for his hometown team

20:30 – What is Bruins dressing room like?

22:35 – On relationship with Jeremy Swayman & Joonas Korpisalo

24:42 – Relationship with Boston Bruins coaching staff

28:08 – What makes forwards so hard to play against?

33:20 – What’s coming up with Harris’ Huskies

34:32 – Wrapping up!

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