Jordan Walsh Extended, Celtics Linked to Bradley Beal & Next Offseason Moves

Join Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and Sherrod Blakely as they react to Jordan Walsh signing a contract extension with the Celtics, the Celtics and Heat reportedly emerging as destinations for Bradley Beal, discuss what other offseason moves are left for Boston, give some leftover Summer League takes, and discuss where they want to see LeBron James play following his departure from the Lakers.

0:00 – Intro

1:55 – Celtics Extend Jordan Walsh

5:00 – Did the Extension Make Sense For Both Sides?

20:30 – PrizePicks

22:50 – Should Celtics Sign Bradley Beal?

36:00 – LeBron James Free Agency Saga

45:45 – Summer League Takeaways

52:00 – Hugo Gonzalez Expectations

58:30 – Jaylen Brown Thoughts

1:06:00 – Super Chats!

1:09:00 – Wrapping Up

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