Jordan Walsh Shines in Celtics Summer League Debut

LAS VEGAS, NV — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reacts to the Celtics 99-88 defeat to the Heat in their first Summer League action.

Today’s spotlight falls on 2nd round pick Jordan Walsh, who debuted with a remarkable 18-point performance. In just 31 minutes, he made 4 3-pointers contributed 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block, demonstrating his potential as a future 3&D player.

Walsh’s Postgame Interview:

