Josue Pavón: Celtics Rattled the Thunder: “SGA Looked Frustrated”

Josue Pavón joins CLNS Media’s Bobby as they react to the Celtics 119-109 victory on Wednesday night over the defending Champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Jaylen Brown scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-109 on Wednesday night, snapping the 12-game win streak for OKC.

Also watch the FULL 1-Hour + Postgame Show on @CLNSMedia : https://youtube.com/live/6y2WL1kQqnY

CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!