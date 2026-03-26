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Josue Pavón: Celtics Rattled the Thunder: “SGA Looked Frustrated”

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Josue Pavón joins CLNS Media’s Bobby as they react to the Celtics 119-109 victory on Wednesday night over the defending Champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Jaylen Brown scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-109 on Wednesday night, snapping the 12-game win streak for OKC.

Also watch the FULL 1-Hour + Postgame Show on  @CLNSMedia  : https://youtube.com/live/6y2WL1kQqnY

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