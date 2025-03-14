Jrue Holiday turns back the clock vs Miami

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points, Jrue Holiday added 25, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the struggling Miami Heat 103-91 on Friday night. Join Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and John Zannis on The Garden Report Postgame Show as they break down the Celtics’ victory over the Heat in Miami.
0:00 – Instant Reaction
5:00 – Heat’s disappointing performance
14:37 – Porzingis injury concerns
22:08 – Jrue Holiday
25:02 – Holiday’s playoff readiness
29:44 – Holiday’s defensive value
34:00 – Joe’s interview
39:21 – Holiday’s playoff pressure
42:30 – Pritchard’s playoff role
1:12:00 – Jrue’s offensive impact
1:28:47 – Soda bread debate
1:30:29 – French toast praise
