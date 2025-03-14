Close Menu
Subscribe
Celtics Postgame Live

Jrue Holiday turns back the clock vs Miami

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points, Jrue Holiday added 25, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the struggling Miami Heat 103-91 on Friday night. Join Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and John Zannis on The Garden Report Postgame Show as they break down the Celtics’ victory over the Heat in Miami.

0:00 – Instant Reaction

5:00 – Heat’s disappointing performance

14:37 – Porzingis injury concerns

22:08 – Jrue Holiday

25:02 – Holiday’s playoff readiness

29:44 – Holiday’s defensive value

34:00 – Joe’s interview

39:21 – Holiday’s playoff pressure

42:30 – Pritchard’s playoff role

1:12:00 – Jrue’s offensive impact

1:28:47 – Soda bread debate

1:30:29 – French toast praise

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.