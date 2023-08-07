Matthew Judon Appreciative of Contract Adjustment with Patriots

Matthew Judon and the New England Patriots recently revised his contract that increased his guaranteed money to $14 million for the upcoming NFL season. Additionally, he can make up to $18 million including any incentives. There were no extra years added to the agreement, which expires after the 2024 season, according to an NFL report.

“Me and the guys upstairs got something done. As far as my contract you guys all know it’s reported. I’m happy they’re happy. We shook hands and now we’re playing football,” said Judon.

The updated contract officially ends Judon’s perceived, “hold-in,” although he disagreed with this narrative in a press conference covered by CLNS Media during training camp.

“You all kinda know me and know how my personality is and how I just approach the game and approach day in and day out. So regardless if I was out here or if I was down there running, I was doing it wholeheartedly and I was doing it happily,” said Judon.

Initially during the first few days of training camp, Judon was seen warming up with teammates and doing heavy conditioning on the team’s practice fields, which are typically reserved for rehabbing players.

Judon later shot down injury rumors and refused to speak on contract negotiations, attributing his lack of full out practicing to needing more time conditioning at his age.

A 4 time Pro Bowler who is going into his 7th year in the NFL, Judon is a veteran in the league and will turn 31 in the coming days.

With the new contract, Judon will definitely be practicing full force now, and he’s excited for what’s to come. “I’m a competitor. I love playing football and I’m back out here getting to do what I love to do,” said Judon.

Matthew Judon on getting a raise from the #Patriots pic.twitter.com/sSRO3lE6sx — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 6, 2023

Judon was extremely appreciative of the Patriots support, saying, “honestly they didn’t have to, but they helped me out so I could help the team out.”

“Helping out” is a severe understatement to what Judon can accomplish on the football field. He was a Pro-Bowler in his first two seasons with the Patriots, and recorded a career-high 15.5 sacks this past season.

The linebacker’s contract wasn’t the only aspect of his life that made headlines this past week. When Judon’s contract adjustments made the news, former Patriot cornerback Asante Samuel took to Twitter saying, “let’s see how much he likes Belichick now.”

Judon responded back, stating, “Will forever be my guy. Don’t let that money effect my emotions Asante.”

When asked about the exchange on Twitter, Judon laughed it off, and explained that there’s no hard feelings between him and Samuel.

“Like I told y’all this game is a fraternity of brothers. And sometimes you would joke around and argue, but you know the relationship outside of what y’all see is better, is always better.”

Samuel has been especially critical of Belichick over the years, but Judon refuses to let those remarks get in the way for his love of the game and his bond with other players saying, “we have respect for each others game and respect for each other as human beings.”

As for the Patriots side of things, they clearly value Judon and what he brings to the table. Most likely, we will be seeing increases in Judon’s production on the field now that the contract adjustments are done.

The New England Patriots are scheduled to play their first preseason game against the Houston Texans on August 10th.

“When I’m out here between the white lines it’s all football,” expressed Judon, and that’s exactly the mentality he’s expected to demonstrate this upcoming season.