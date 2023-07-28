JuJu Smith-Schuster off to the right start with Patriots

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the newest addition to the New England Patriots, and the wide receiver received nothing but positive first impressions in training camp.

Schuster spoke enthusiastically about his upcoming season with the Patriots in a press conference covered by CLNS Media. Although this was just the second day of training camp covered, he spoke about the work his team has been putting in this offseason.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work this off-season and just going into this I’m sure you guys will see a lot more of this, this upcoming week and next week,” said Schuster.

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he and Mac Jones put in a lot of work this off-season pic.twitter.com/or71Srdi1L — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 27, 2023

The California native is returning for his 7th year in the NFL. Schuster most notably started his career with the Steelers and then went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs last year where he won a Super Bowl alongside MVP Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Trending Celtics Situation with Jaylen Brown Not Abnormal

Schuster will now play under 3rd year quarterback Mac Jones. Despite much criticism during his first years in the league, Jones is said to be having a “fresh start” this season, particularly regarding head coach Bill Belichick’s system.

JuJu Smith-Schuster praised Mac Jones’ work ethic saying, “It’s the best, I mean I’ve seen a lot of guys working, coming into the office early, leaving late, and he’s one of those guys. The communication between me and him, he speaks up, he sees what he sees and talks about it, and that’s what’s great about us.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster say #Patriots QB Mac Jones’ work ethic is ‘the BEST’ pic.twitter.com/lNYoqzk5F0 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 27, 2023

Coaches and teammates of Schuster were impressed by his offseason work and continued progress. The chemistry that Schuster and Jones created was evident on the field on the second day of training camp.

Bill Belicheck said this about the former Pro Bowler:

“JuJu’s great to work with, a really smart kid, a lot of experience, done a lot of different things. It’s merging them into some of the things that we do.”

Now a veteran in not only the NFL, but in New England, Schuster appears ready to work with the young talent on this roster. “I’m not the young dude anymore on the team. I’m the vet with experience playing in the playoffs and playing in big games. I can help teach these guys what it takes,” said Schuster after Thursday’s practice.

He put his veteran knowledge to the test on the second day of training camp, beating rookie corner Christian Gonzalez for another touchdown on the day.

With much expected out of the Patriots this season, Jones and Schuster will need to energize their team to win football games. Jones’ excitement shined through his press conference appearances on being able to play in tandem with Schuster.

“JuJu loves football and you can see the juice that he brings. He’s definitely really embraced everything; he’s working really hard, always doing the right thing, so we just got to be consistent,” said Jones on Wednesday.

Between Schuster’s experience and Jones newfound willingness to be a leader, all signs are positive at the first few days of Patriots training camp.