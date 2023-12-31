JuJu Smith-Schuster Out for Season: Could Patriots Cut Him in Offseason?

JuJu Smith-Schuster is done for the season, concluding his seventh year with an ankle injury on top of earlier knee and concussion issues. In his limited 11-game appearance, he managed only 29 catches for 260 yards and one touchdown. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles discusses Smith-Schuster’s underwhelming season and the potential cap implications for the Patriots if they choose to release him in the offseason.

