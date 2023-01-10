Kadlick’s Four-Step Plan to Fix the New England Patriots

The Patriots finished the 2022-2023 NFL season with a losing record for only the second time since 2002. They went 8-9, as many could have predicted, and finished outside of the playoff picture for the second time in three years without Tom Brady.

The team is at a crossroads heading into next season. They have a quarterback who is on the fence of the franchise, a coach who is approaching his mid-70s, and an owner who wants to win – now.

Despite a truly disappointing season where New England lost far too many close games due to crazy endings and stupid mistakes, they’re closer to success than you may think. Here are four steps the Patriots can take to become a contender again in the AFC:

1. Hand the offensive operation completely over to somebody else.

The Matt Patricia-Joe Judge experience this season is thankfully over – and hopefully it’s over for good. It did not work. It’s now time for Belichick to move on and bring a true offensive coordinator here.

Whoever is calling the offense in New England next season, you need to get them here ASAP. The Patriots dillydallied on this last offseason and it cost them. There’s going to be a market for guys like Bill O’Brien and Kliff Kingsbury. It’s time for them to get out in front of it before it’s too late.

Putting Mac Jones into his third system in three years is a disaster no matter what, but if you bring in a true offensive guru, it could save the trajectory of his career. This is a do-or-die season for Mac and the Patriots with the choice to pick up his fifth-year option coming up in 2024. Do both him and your franchise a solid and give him a coach and a system that fits his skill set.

2. Acquire a proven weapon for Mac Jones.

Not only do the Patriots need a new offensive coordinator, but they need a true weapon on offense as well. New England has solid pieces in Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and Kendrick Bourne – but that’s simply a foundation.

Teams like the Bills, the Dolphins, and the Eagles have brought in top-tier weapons in Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, and AJ Brown to sure up their franchise quarterback over the last several seasons. New England needs to do the same.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, DeAndre Hopkins, and JuJu Smith-Schuster will likely be available for the taking this offseason – and the Patriots should jump on the opportunity.

3. Fix the lack of discipline on special teams.

This is obviously easier said than done, but the Patriots shot themselves in the foot way too many times this season – and it cost them a chance at the playoffs.

New England has prided itself on both discipline and special teams for the entirety of the Bill Belichick era, and that was completely thrown out the window in 2022. Kick returns for touchdowns, running into the kicker penalties, and 10-yard punts were not existent on this unit for years, and now they feel like a weekly occurrence.

This all likely stems from special teams coordinator Cam Achord – and luckily Belichick has the former already on staff in Joe Judge. Judge coached the quarterbacks this season – but he needs his old job back once they shuffle this coaching staff around. His success in the position was the reason he got a head coaching job with the New York Giants, and he’s capable of fixing the unit.

4. Nail another draft.

Say what you will about Bill Belichick, but he’s fixed New England’s draft operation. During the Brady era, the team won games and Super Bowls thanks to talented veterans and players brought in via trade – but the drafting was always subpar.

Once Brady left the building and New England was no longer a playoff team after 2020, owner Robert Kraft had seemingly seen enough of it, stating: “the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good. I don’t feel like we’ve done the greatest job the last few years and I really hope and believe I’ve seen a different approach this year.”

That different approach was Matt Groh taking over the operation in the Spring of 2021 – a role that he’s been absolutely sensational in. Over the past two seasons the Patriots have drafted Mac Jones (2021 R1, Pick 15), Christian Barmore (2021 R2, Pick 38), Rhamondre Stevenson (2021 R4, Pick 120) Cole Strange (2022 R1, Pick 29), Tyquan Thornton (2022 R2, Pick 50), Marcus Jones (2022 R3, Pick 85) Jack Jones (2022 R4, Pick 121), Pierre Strong (R4, Pick 121), Bailey Zappe (R4, Pick 137), and Kevin Harris (R6, Pick 183). All of which are impact players.

The Patriots hold the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a total of eight selections – a 1st, a 2nd, a 3rd (Panthers), two 4ths, and three 6ths. They need to come away with talent once again.

It’s that simple! Offseason started Monday – get to work.

