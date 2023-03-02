Kadlick’s NFL Combine Betting Guide: Fastest 40-Yard Dash Time, Will World Records be Broken? and More

The NFL’s annual scouting combine is here!

All 32 teams have coaches, executives, and scouts out in Indianapolis this week to get an up-close look at all of the top prospects who are eligible for this year’s NFL Draft. You can check out my full sheet of ongoing NFL draft prep HERE as I analyze and scout the 2023 class to find the right fits for the Patriots.

Earlier this week, I outlined five potential targets for the Patriots – including USC WR Jordan Addison and Georgia tackle Broderick Jones. Now it’s time to bet on the event.

Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have you covered this weekend with all of the best props bets to wager on during the combine. Below are some of my favorites. Check out their full list of props HERE.

Bryce Young Weight

Over/Under 200.5 pounds

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is arguably the top prospect in this class. He threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions in his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, and won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Young is, however, also on the smaller size – which has some NFL scouts wary.

ESPN’s Todd McShay said he would be “shocked” if Young weighed in at under 200 pounds this week at the Combine this week, indicating that he’s put the work in since the season ended to bulk up. His current total sits at 200.5 lbs.

The Pick: OVER 200.5 pounds

Fastest 40-yard dash time

Over/Under 4.275 seconds

Trivia time! Do you know who ran the fastest 40-yard dash at last year’s combine?

If you guessed Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, then you’re correct. The lightning-quick pass catcher out of Baylor shot up draft boards after his run and turned himself into a second-round pick. Thornton’s performance just goes to show how important this week in Indy is for draft prospects.

Let’s root for chaos and go with the under here. Like Tyquan, a before-unknown prospect makes a massive leap this weekend after showing off his speed.

The Pick: UNDER 4.275 seconds

Position of player with fastest 40-yard dash

Cornerback -130

Wide Receiver +150

Running Back +350

Though cornerbacks tend to be the fastest players on the field, wide receivers are getting there now with speed being the name of the game in today’s NFL – especially on offense.

I’m going with a pass catcher to be the fastest player out in Indy this week. Perhaps Boston College’s Zay Flowers?

Take WR +150.

The Pick: Wide Receiver (+150)

Will John Ross’ 4.22 40-yard dash record be broken?

Yes +350

No -600

Once again, let’s root for chaos. After Tyquan Thornton just missed Ross’ record a year ago, somebody else is bound to break it this year.

Will it mean their game translates to the NFL – who knows? John Ross has only caught 62 passes since being the 9th overall pick in 2017. It’ll be fun to root for, though.

The Pick: Yes +350

Longest broad jump

Over/Under: 11.5 feet

The broad jump is one of those quirky track and field events that got roped into the combine and can somehow help talent evaluators decide whether or not you can play professional football.

If you think I’m going to bet the under here though, you’re crazy. Somebody’s going to get close to 12 feet.

The Pick: OVER 11.5 feet

Will Bryon Jones’ 12’3” broad jump record be broken?

Yes +700

No -2000

Though the long jump may be quirky, it also helps players get drafted. In 2015, cornerback Byron Jones set both a combine and a world record in the broad jump – leaping a whopping 12 feet, three inches. He turned himself into a first-round pick (27th overall) with this athleticism.

Though players continue to get bigger, faster, and stronger year after year – I don’t think we see another world record broken in Indy this week. Lay off it.

The Pick: No (-2000)

